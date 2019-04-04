|
LEE, WILLIAM HENRY
'CAVE MAN'
William Henry Lee, age 52, peacefully submitted to the Will of God, at Shands Hospital. He was an avid Gator fan. Precious Memories will remain in the hearts of his mother, Susie Lee, two brothers, Cedric Lee and Othell Curry a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His father, three brothers and one sister preceded him in death.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00am Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Washington Funeral Home Chapel (Gainesville, FL). with Rev. Tryone A. Blue, Pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church delivering the Eulogy. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Public viewing for Mr. Lee will be at the Funeral Home on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 2:00 - 7:00 pm. Family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 pm. At the Chapel on Saturday, April 6, 2019 one-hour prior to service and with processional. Processional will form at Washington Funeral Home 3809 East University Ave. Gainesville FL at 10:30am.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019