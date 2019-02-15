|
HICKS, WILLIAM 'KEITH'
William 'Keith' Hicks, age 60 of Gainesville, FL passed away peacefully after a long illness on January 28, 2019 at E.T. York Haven Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, FL.
Keith was born in Jacksonville, FL on June 27, 1958. He was a 1976 graduate of Buchholz High School.
Keith worked in management at Grandy's Restaurant who he worked for the entire 29 years they were open. He was last employed at David's Real Pit BBQ.
Keith loved the Jacksonville Jaguars and NASCAR. He was an AVID Gator fan and was a former member of several Gator Booster Clubs including the Fighting Gator Touchdown Club. He was also a former member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents William 'Bill' Hicks and Patricia 'Pat' Hicks. He is survived by his siblings Carolyn R. (Robb) Jones of Knoxville, TN, Michael B. (Karla) Hicks of Santa Margarita, CA, Marilyn R. (Joe) Owens of Gainesville, FL and Terri K. Hicks of Gainesville, FL. His uncle Fredric Hille of Minneapolis, MN along with 6 nieces and nephews and many great and great-great nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
Graveside service will be held on Monday, February 18th at 11:00 am at Forest Meadows Cemetery West, 700 NW 143rd Street, Newberry, FL.
The family would like to thank Haven Hospice for their care and compassion during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that any charitable gifts be made in honor of William Keith Hicks to E.T. York Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606.
