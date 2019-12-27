|
ADERHOLT, JR., WILLIAM J.
William J. Aderholt, Jr., 95, of Alachua, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Haven Hospice, Gainesville, FL. He was born in Branford, FL on Oct. 13, 1924.
William served in the Army Air Corp from Nov. 1, 1942 through Sep. 27, 1945 during World War II. He was a Gunner on a B 25 in the European Theatre. After his release from active duty, he returned to Branford where he farmed until his move to Alachua in 1964, working for Copeland Sausage Co. and retiring from Bear Archery.
He is preceded in death by his parents, W. J. and Mary Aderholt; sisters, Pat Townsend, Mamie Petersen, and Lizzie Collins; and a brother, Lloyd Aderholt.
William is survived by his sons, Paul Shinholster, Larry Shinholster, and Russell Aderholt, all in Alachua; his sister, Ruby Williams of Lake City, FL; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 27 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Evans Carter Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 3:00 pm at Mount Horeb Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Evans Carter Funeral Home, 386-454-2444.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019