Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans-Carter Funeral Home
18724 N Main St
High Springs, FL 32643
(386) 454-2444
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Evans-Carter Funeral Home
18724 N Main St
High Springs, FL 32643
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Mount Horeb Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM ADERHOLT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM J. ADERHOLT Jr.


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM J. ADERHOLT Jr. Obituary
ADERHOLT, JR., WILLIAM J.
William J. Aderholt, Jr., 95, of Alachua, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Haven Hospice, Gainesville, FL. He was born in Branford, FL on Oct. 13, 1924.
William served in the Army Air Corp from Nov. 1, 1942 through Sep. 27, 1945 during World War II. He was a Gunner on a B 25 in the European Theatre. After his release from active duty, he returned to Branford where he farmed until his move to Alachua in 1964, working for Copeland Sausage Co. and retiring from Bear Archery.
He is preceded in death by his parents, W. J. and Mary Aderholt; sisters, Pat Townsend, Mamie Petersen, and Lizzie Collins; and a brother, Lloyd Aderholt.
William is survived by his sons, Paul Shinholster, Larry Shinholster, and Russell Aderholt, all in Alachua; his sister, Ruby Williams of Lake City, FL; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 27 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Evans Carter Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 3:00 pm at Mount Horeb Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Evans Carter Funeral Home, 386-454-2444.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -