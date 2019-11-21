|
MADDEN, WILLIAM J.
William J. Madden, 87, of Gainesville, FL passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019. He was born on January 16, 1932 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to William & Marie Madden. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army on January 24, 1956. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann and his younger brother, Robert Madden.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Ann Madden (husband Ron Steenblik), grandson Pierre Steenblik, and sister Virginia Weir.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Holy Faith Catholic Church, 747 NW 43rd St. Gainesville, FL 32607. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Holy Faith Catholic Church.
Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019