William Joseph "Bill" Woods
1935 - 2020
WOODS,
WILLIAM 'BILL' JOSEPH
Coach William 'Bill' Joseph Woods, age 85 of Ocala, FL passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born January 10, 1935 in Lawrenceville, Illinois to Earl and Wilda Lafferty Woods.
Coach graduated from Southern Illinois University on a basketball scholarship. He was a teacher and basketball coach for 38 plus years, winning over 400 games. Retiring from Hawthorne High School in 1999. He lead the Hawthorne Hornets Basketball Team to a state Championship in 1987. He truly loved his time at Hawthorne High School and his players. He was a lifetime member of the Methodist church.
Coach is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jean Pepple Woods; daughter, Tonya Cornelius and her husband George; 3 grandchildren, Steven, Sarah and Aaron; 2 great grandchildren, Zoey and Alec.
Preceded in death by son, Jeffery Woods.
Private graveside services will be held. A Celebration of Coaches life will be held at a later date at Hawthorne High School. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Hawthorne High School Athletic Association or the American Heart Association. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
HAWTHORNE
352-376-7556

Published in Gainesville Sun from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
