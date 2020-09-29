William L. Jamerson
Hawthorne - William L. "W.L." Jamerson, of Hawthorne, passed from this life on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home at the age of 85. Born in Bell, Florida, he resided in Hawthorne since 1972. For many years, W.L. lived in North Carolina where he was a teacher and coach. He enjoyed growing camellias, socializing with family and friends and cheering on the Florida Gators. W.L. or "coach" as he was also affectionately known, attended Woodlawn Baptist Church in Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Nellie Jamerson, a son, James Williams and a grandson, Keith Rebman.
W.L. is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lillian Jamerson, a Daughter, Theresa Ann Rebman (Dan) of Floral City, daughter-in-law, Julia Williams of Hawthorne, a sister, Nell Baxley, 3 grandchildren, Danielle McGowan (Josh), Morgan Franklin (Alex) and Michelle Rebman and great-grandchildren, Olivia, Charlie and Kennedy.
Memorial services celebrating W.L.'s life will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Johnson with Dr. L.D. Osteen officiating.
Memorial donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society
, 2119 S.W. 16th St., Gainesville, FL 32608.
