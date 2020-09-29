1/1
William L. Jamerson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William L. Jamerson
Hawthorne - William L. "W.L." Jamerson, of Hawthorne, passed from this life on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home at the age of 85. Born in Bell, Florida, he resided in Hawthorne since 1972. For many years, W.L. lived in North Carolina where he was a teacher and coach. He enjoyed growing camellias, socializing with family and friends and cheering on the Florida Gators. W.L. or "coach" as he was also affectionately known, attended Woodlawn Baptist Church in Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Nellie Jamerson, a son, James Williams and a grandson, Keith Rebman.
W.L. is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lillian Jamerson, a Daughter, Theresa Ann Rebman (Dan) of Floral City, daughter-in-law, Julia Williams of Hawthorne, a sister, Nell Baxley, 3 grandchildren, Danielle McGowan (Josh), Morgan Franklin (Alex) and Michelle Rebman and great-grandchildren, Olivia, Charlie and Kennedy.
Memorial services celebrating W.L.'s life will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Johnson with Dr. L.D. Osteen officiating.
Memorial donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 2119 S.W. 16th St., Gainesville, FL 32608.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at W.L. 's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Interlachen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home
307 South Palm Avenue
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 325-4521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved