William L. Jamerson

Hawthorne - William L. Jamerson, of Hawthorne, passed from this life on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the age of 85. Born in Bell, Florida, he resided in Hawthorne since 1972. Bill was a teacher and coach and taught in several counties in North Central Florida. He enjoyed growing camellias, socializing with family and friends and cheering on the Florida Gators. Bill or "coach" as he was also affectionately known, attended Woodlawn Baptist Church in Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Nellie Jamerson, a son, James Williams and grandson, Keith Rebman.

Bill is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lillian Jamerson, a daughter, Theresa

Ann Rebman (Dan) of Marshallville, daughter-in-law, Julia Williams of Hawthorne, a sister, Nell Baxley, 3 grandchildren, Danielle McGowan (Josh), Morgan Franklin (Alex) and Michelle Rebman. Great-grandchildren, Olivia, Charlee and Kennedy.

Memorial service celebrating Bill's life will be at 11:00 am Saturday, October 3 at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Johnson with Dr. L.D. Osteen officiating.



