LUCKEY, WILLIAM
'BUBBA' HENRY
William 'Bubba' Henry Luckey, age 53, passed away August 1, 2019. William was a graduate of Santa Fe High School class of 1984. He accepted Christ and was baptized at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church during his youth. He was an avid artist, poet, and landscapist.
William Luckey leaves to cherish his memory a loving father, William 'Will' Luckey Sr., Melrose, FL; devoted step-father, Minister John President Jr. (Ladonna), High Springs, FL; siblings, Jeffrey Carlton Luckey, Jacksonville, FL, Dr. Mattie President, Gainesville, FL, Dorrene Renay Luckey; and honorary brother, Fred Fey (Kathy), Ft. White, FL.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lee Scott President, sister, Faith Michelle President.
Funeral Services for William Luckey will be held 11:00am, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Starke Church of God by Faith, 730 Old Lawtey Rd., Starke, FL 32091, Bishop James E. McKnight, Jr., Host Pastor, Elder Avery Shell, Presiding, Pastor James Rackley, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Waldo Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc. 18 NW 8th Ave Gainesville, FL.
Visitation - Chestnut Memorial Chapel, Friday, August 9th, 2019 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm and Saturday at the Church an hour before service time. The cortege will form at the home of Lillie Scott Jones, 4282 SE 143rd Terrace, Starke, FL 32091 at 10am.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019