HOLLOWAY, WILLIAM M.
William M. Holloway, age 79 of Gainesville, Fl., passed away peacefully at his home on November 6, 2019. Bill was born in Gainesville, Fl., to Orin L. Holloway and Sarah Blasingame Holloway on February 2, 1940.
Bill had an Associates Degree from Santa Fe College and was a student of The Community College of The U. S. Air Force.
Bill was promoted to Assistant Athletic Director of Ticket Operations at the University of Florida Athletic Association in 1991. He was also an Honorary Inductee to the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009 for his years of service to the Gator Nation.
Bill served his country in the United State Air Force from 1959 to 1979 in the Air Police Security Service. He was a Viet Nam Veteran and was awarded the Bronze Star. Along with Commendation Medals, Meritorious Medal and numerous other awards.
Bill's hobbies included woodworking in his self built shop, fishing with his family, gardening and building a beautiful home with his wife. He was 'Pa Pa' to his four grandchildren, whom he adored and admired, yet strove to be an example of what it is to be an American. Believing it was God, Country and Family.
Bill is predeceased by his parents, daughter Valarie Holloway McClung and brother O. Wescoat Holloway.
Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years Susan L. Holloway, daughter Tracy Holloway Pardue, four grandchildren, Katina Hoover, Zachary Black, Valarie Berezoski and Isabelle Berezoski. His siblings Janie Faust, Judy Dahlstom as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life Service will be held November 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Forest Meadows Central, 4100 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, Fl. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Gator Boosters at gatorboosters.org or Haven Hospice.
