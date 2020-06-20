KEOHANE,

WILLIAM MICHAEL

William 'Bill' Keohane, 82, passed away on Thursday June 11, 2020 surrounded by family. Bill was born March 13, 1938 in Montclair, New Jersey, son of the late John and Franklynne Keohane. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Anna Mae Keohane and son-in-law Jeffrey R. Bradley. Bill and Mae raised five children, William (Kathleen) of Delray Beach FL, Keith (Donna) of Mt. Pleasant SC, Patricia Kilberg (Michael) of Gainesville FL, Michael of New York NY, Jeanne Wilson (William) of Saint Augustine, FL. Bill was a devoted grandfather to Liam, Brian, Kevin (Oriana), Kaitlin, Megan, Colleen, Miles (Halie), Jessica, Eric, Maud, Lillian, and Phillip. Bill is survived by his brother John (Sue) and cousins Deane Driscoll (Marie) and Kevin Driscoll. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was the family patriarch who provided love and wisdom to his children and grandchildren through hard work and example. Bill loved the NY Giants, the NY Yankees and college basketball. His greatest love was his wife Mae, and together they cherished their time spent with children and grandchildren. He enjoyed watching sports, reading and visiting with life-long friends. Bill attended Immaculate High School and Seton Hall University. He spent his working years as a salesman, coaching youth sports, and playing golf. Bill had a quiet but strong faith and he and Mae rarely missed attending church together. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Bill's name to Haven Hospice of Gainesville. A family mass will be held on July 10, 2020 at 10 AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Gainesville, FL and a celebration of life will be held in New Jersey.



