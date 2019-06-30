|
|
OGDEN, JR.,
WILLIAM 'BUDDY'
Mr. William 'Buddy' Ogden, Jr., age 60, of Lake Butler, Florida, passed away on June 27, at the Lake Butler Hospital. He was born on December 3, 1958, in Jacksonville, FL to William W. Ogden, Sr., and Jeraline NesSmith Ogden. After graduating high school, Buddy enlisted in the United States Navy. After his service, he began working for the Department of Corrections until his retirement. He is a lifelong resident of Union County, FL. In his spare time, Buddy loved to go fishing, watch wrestling and westerns, and he always enjoyed a good book, especially biographies and books about history. He loved life and enjoyed making people laugh.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Kay Ogden; daughter, Wendy Gilliam; his parents, William Ogden, Sr., and Jeraline Ogden Akers; stepfather, John R. Akers, Jr.
Buddy is survived by his daughter, Jessica Ogden of Lake City, FL; brothers, J. Russell (Dorinda) Akers, III of Old Town, FL and Stewart Kirby Akers of Homasassa Springs, FL; sisters, Sherry (Doug) Barnett, Susan (Millard) Bell, Ane-Elise Worthington, and Kristin M. Akers all of Lake Butler, FL; numerous extended family members also survive.
A funeral service to honor Buddy will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Chapel at Oak Grove Cemetery. Family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 11:00 am at the Chapel. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Archer Funeral Home. 386-496-2008
