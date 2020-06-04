BURCH, WILLIAM PAUL

Paul William Burch, age 78, passed away May 30, 2020 at North FL Reginal Medical Center. He was a devoted Brother at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness and a professional landscaper. Viewing for Mr. Burch will be held at Washington Funeral Home Chapel Friday, June 5, 2020 from 2:00 - 7:00PM.

A Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Gainesville, FL viewing prior to service from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Family and friends are asked to meet at Graveside 10:30 AM.

Precious memories will always remain with his stepdaughters, Kathleen Green, Rosa Green, Vida Green, stepsons, Isaac Fountain, Alonzo Strickland, Cousins, Randolph M. Harris, (Leatrice), Charlie M. Grier (Gray), Yvonne White (Tommie), a host of step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Friend Ruby Strickland, father William Payne Burch, mother Lola Mae Burch preceded him in death.

We are still observing the order put in place by the Governor, Local and County Governments. Please observe orders by surrounding faces and keeping social distance.

