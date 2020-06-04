WILLIAM PAUL BURCH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURCH, WILLIAM PAUL
Paul William Burch, age 78, passed away May 30, 2020 at North FL Reginal Medical Center. He was a devoted Brother at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness and a professional landscaper. Viewing for Mr. Burch will be held at Washington Funeral Home Chapel Friday, June 5, 2020 from 2:00 - 7:00PM.
A Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Gainesville, FL viewing prior to service from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Family and friends are asked to meet at Graveside 10:30 AM.
Precious memories will always remain with his stepdaughters, Kathleen Green, Rosa Green, Vida Green, stepsons, Isaac Fountain, Alonzo Strickland, Cousins, Randolph M. Harris, (Leatrice), Charlie M. Grier (Gray), Yvonne White (Tommie), a host of step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Friend Ruby Strickland, father William Payne Burch, mother Lola Mae Burch preceded him in death.
We are still observing the order put in place by the Governor, Local and County Governments. Please observe orders by surrounding faces and keeping social distance.
Arrangements Entrusted
to the care of
WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME
Loving, Caring and
Compassionate
3809 East University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32641
352-372-3328

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Washington Funeral Home
3809 E. University Ave
Gainesville , FL 32641
(352) 372-3328
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved