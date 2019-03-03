|
|
PEPPER III, WILLIAM
(BILL) MULLIN
William (Bill) Mullin Pepper III passed away 8 days before his 90th birthday on December 22, 2018. Bill was born on December 30, 1928 in Gainesville and graduated from Gainesville High in 1946. He received his BA from UF in 1949 where he was Captain of the Gator swim team. He graduated MSJ from Columbia University in 1958. Bill was Drive Chairman and later President of the United Fund of Gainesville in the late 1950's. He served 20 years as a public relations officer in the US Naval Reserve and retired with the rank of Lt. Commander. Bill and wife Polly lived as early-marrieds in Abilene, TX and New Orleans as Bill began his career as a newspaper reporter. He returned to Gainesville in 1953 as Executive Editor of The Gainesville Sun. Bill served In 1960 as President of the Managing Editors of Florida (APAF). In 1963, Bill and Polly moved to Colorado and then Texas. In Dallas, Bill was franchise director for 550 Gibson Discount Centers in 33 states. Then, from 1981 to 1996 he owned and operated a nation-wide executive search firm in Dallas. Bill was a charter member of the University City Kiwanis Club and served as Distinguished Lieutenant Governor for North Florida in 2006-07. He received 8 Ruby K awards for recruiting 75 into Kiwanis. He was a former deacon and long-time faithful and devoted member, teacher and worker in the Church of Christ. He was married to Polly Gibson Pepper for 66 years and she was the joy of his life. They have three children: Pam (Jeff) Hunt, Ken (Angie) Pepper and Penny (Keith) Arnold as well as two grandchildren. Bill is also survived by his sister Pat Gager of Gainesville.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019