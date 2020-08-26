PHILLIPS SR.,WILLIAM (BILL) ROWANWilliam (Bill) Rowan Phillips Sr., 76, of Lake City died from complications of COVID-19 on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020. He was at his home, with his wife and children at his side. He was born August 24th, 1943 in Lake City to Benjamin (B.R.) and Georgia Mae (Revels) Phillips. He attended schools in Lake City, and was a graduate of Lake City Community College. He served his country in the US Navy from 1960-1964, and liked to say he was in Cuba 'fighting Castro' when his first child was born. He was then a butcher at Raymond Dicks grocery until he joined the Lake City Police Department from 1970 to 1972. He later owned Bill's Food Store outside of Branford, near the Santa Fe River. He continued butchering at Duncan's Grocery in Branford, where his younger children remember going to the meat counter for a slice of bologna and to visit their Daddy. He returned to law enforcement with the Florida Department of Agriculture and served from 1983 until his retirement in 2008. He was bestowed the Life Saving Award for successfully performing CPR and saving the life of a friend. He had a servant's heart and was a former volunteer at the VA hospital and donated gallons of blood to save countless lives in his community. He was a former member of the Shriners and a current member of the the Elks, and Third Circuit Law Enforcement service organizations. He was a Master Mason for more than forty years. He was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. He was at absolute peace and had a full readiness to be with his maker. In his later years he loved being at home with his family, his favorite dogs, and watching the western TV shows he had loved since childhood. He is survived by the love of his life, Ann Elizabeth Jessop Phillips, whom he married in September of 1963. He has five children: RuthAnn (Duane), Bill Jr (Terri), John (Deanna), Jennifer, and Kelley (Alex). His eight grandchildren were the apple of his eye: Alyssa (Daniel), Diana Hunter, Haley, Caibre, Will, Emory, Gracelyn, and Audrey. He has three great grandchildren: Jeremy, Lacey, and Amira. He is also survived by his brothers Robert 'Bobby' Phillips (Pily) of Jacksonville and Al Phillips (Pat) of Lake City, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Joann Smith formerly of Jacksonville.A memorial service will be held at Parkview Baptist at a later date when it is safer to gather. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts in his honor go to Gideons International or Haven Hospice of Lake City.Well done, you good and faithful servant!Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories atParrishfamily