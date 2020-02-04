|
SMITH, WILLIAM 'LOUIS'
William 'Louis' Smith of Bell, FL, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at NFRMC in Gainesville, FL. He was 81 years old. Louis was born on August 27, 1938 to parents, Frazier and Maggie Reynolds Smith in Newberry, FL and was a lifelong resident of Newberry and the Gilchrist County area. He grew up on a 5th generation farm in Newberry with his parents, sister and brothers. He was an Insurance Agent for 41 years; a member of Masonic Lodge #137 of High Springs, FL; a member of Priscilla Baptist Church and he also attended Union Baptist Church.
Louis is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Margaret Wilkinson and his brother Frazier Smith, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Lyndra Odom Smith of Bell, FL; his step-daughter, Beth Wunder of Newberry, FL; his sons, Rodney (Marti) Smith of Bell, FL; Randy (Lorri) Smith of Oviedo, FL and his step-son, Bubba (Stella) Burnham of Alachua, FL; his brother, Ronnie (Vivian) Smith of Bell, FL; his sister-in-law, Marie Smith of Newberry, FL; 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Smith will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Union Baptist Church in Newberry, FL with Pastor Travis Moody, Pastor Chuck Smith and Pastor Andy Cook officiating. A Graveside Service with Masonic Rites will follow at Union Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 AM.
