WILLIAM STOKES

STOKES, WILLIAM

LAWRENCE, 'WL,' 84

William L. Stokes of Putnam Hall, FL, transitioned June 12, 2020. He's a retired Human Service Supervisor at Sunland Training Center (Tacachale) and member of Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, Johnson Crossroads Community, Hawthorne, FL. He's preceded in death by his sister, Mellonese White.

Those left to cherish his memories, devoted wife of 63 years, Walter Mae Stokes; children, James Stokes (Deborah), Gainesville, FL, Kenneth Stokes (Bridgett), Alachua, FL, Cheryl Stokes, Putnam Hall, FL and Keith Stokes (Teresa), Gainesville, FL; 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Abilene Cemetery, Putnam Hall, FL, Dr. Clarence Woods is officiating. Viewing on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, 146 South County Road 21, Hawthorne, FL, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.



