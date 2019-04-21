|
ALLEN, SR., WILLIAM THEO
William Theo Allen, Sr., 87, of Gainesville, died April 10 at Brentwood at Fore Ranch in Ocala after several months of declining health. In May 2018, he was predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Arta Faye.
Theo is survived by his four children and their spouses, Betsy Allen, Bill (Ginny) Allen, Lucy (Jan) Chase and Amanda (Lance) Malcolm. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Joshua, Adam and Zachary Chase, David Malcolm, Will (Alex) Allen, Amanda (Charlie) Burchfield, two great-grandchildren, Brice and Will Burchfield, and his loving sister, Anice (Johnny) Haskins and numerous nieces and nephews.
Theo was a loving, devoted family man and successful business owner in Gainesville for many years. He was the owner and operator of Allen Oil Company, supplying fuel and oil to gas stations throughout North Central Florida, while also owning and operating several convenience stores in Gainesville, Vero Beach and Kingsland, Georgia. He was a very astute small business owner, and was well known and respected for his tireless work ethic and as a tough, but fair businessman.
Theo and his family took enormous pride in his service and devotion to his country, serving as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He was a Korean War veteran, and during his service there in 1953 he was in command of more than 200 soldiers. He never forgot his Army friends, often saying that some of his fondest memories included the time he spent serving beside them. Before his death, he expressed his wish to be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Despite his bigger-than-life and sometimes tough business demeanor, Theo's family and friends knew that he was extremely tender-hearted, loving and kind. His greatest loves in life were Jesus Christ, his known Lord and Savior; his wife, children and grandchildren. His tastes in life were simple. He loved listening to music, reading his Bible, a good scotch, smoking cigars and Arta Faye's cooking. After retiring in his early 50's, he became an accomplished golfer, which continued his lifelong love of exercise. He started running in the 1960's and continued that hobby and exercising well into his 70's.
As Theo and Arta both requested, they will be interred together at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Theo also asked that his family end his memorial service with a simple statement, 'Theo Allen believed.'
His family will love, cherish and honor his memory forever. They are deeply comforted knowing that he and Arta are now reunited together in Heaven. A private memorial service with full military honor (for family and invited guests only) will be held later this month. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Theo's memory and honor to AMVETS, www.amvets.org.
