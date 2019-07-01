|
|
WAGNER, WILLIAM (BILL)
William (Bill) Wagner died June 26, 2019. He was born in Bolivar Missouri on 09/13/1937 in a stone house that his father built.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Patricia; son, John; daughter, Melody (Harold) Ritchie; granddaughter, Holly (Rob) Bache; and great grandchildren, Beth, Ben, Sam, Mary and Davy.
He is predeceased by his parents, William and Dora; and siblings, Mike, Bob, Dave and Ellen.
Bill grew up in Yates Missouri and attended Truman State University in Kirksville Mo. where he met and married Pat Anthony in March of their senior year. Bill was one of a very few physics graduates in the state and was sought out by the principal of the high school in St. Joseph, Mo to teach an advanced physics class. Thus began a lifelong love of teaching that culminated in being faculty in the Electrical Engineering Department at UF where he touched so many lives. He has former students scattered far and wide who have become like family to us.
His childlike generosity and curiosity were exceptional and will be sorely missed. He loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his five great grandchildren.
The memorial service will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11am at the Church of the Mediator in Micanopy, FL. Because this is a Wagner event, there will be lunch following the service in the Parrish hall. Please wear comfortable clothes; no jackets or ties; Bill liked to be comfortable! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the William Wagner Creativity Award at the UF College of Engineering, PO Box 116595, Gainesville, FL 32611 Attn: Sarah Johnson.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 1 to July 2, 2019