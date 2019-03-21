|
KELLY, JR. WILLIAMS,
BENJAMIN 'BEN'
Mr. William Benjamin 'Ben' Kelly, Jr. age 64, passed away March 9th, 2019 in his home in Gainesville, Florida. Mr. Kelly was a graduate of Santa Fe High School, class of 1972. Ben later enlisted in the United States Army, and while serving, he received a national Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and a M-16 Rifle Sharpshooter Badge. He served five years in the Army and separated with the rank of Sergeant. He was employed as a Manager with Badcock Home Furnishing of Gainesville.
Mr. Kelly is survived by his children; Patrice Lanier, Gainesville, FL, William Maurice Kelly (Frieda), April Kelly, both of Alachua, FL, brother; Eugene Kelly, High Springs, FL, and nine grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Kelly will be held 11:00am, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Williams Tabernacle Church of God By Faith, High Springs, FL, Elder Derrick Gainey, Host Pastor, Pastor Brian McIntosh, Officiating; burial will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Visitation for Mr. Kelly will be at Chestnut Memorial Chapel from 2:00pm until 7:00pm. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. Kelly, 6705 N.W. 27th Street, Gainesville, at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
