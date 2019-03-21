|
BRITT III, WILLIE B.
Coach Willie B. Britt III of Gainesville, Florida transitioned from this walk of life to be with our God Thursday, March 14, 2019. Celebration of life service for Coach Will will take place Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00AM from Upper Room Ministries, 3575 NE 15th Street Gainesville, FL. Rev. Karl Anderson, Pastor; Superintendent Gary Cohen Eulogist; Place of eternal rest will follow at Grasslawn Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at The Multi Purpose Facility, 1124 NE 3rd Avenue Gainesville, FL from 12:00PM-8:00PM, and Saturday at the church from 10:00AM-11:00AM. He leaves to cherish his loving memories Son: Willie B. Britt, IV; mother: Sandra Middleton-Cato (Leon); Father: Willie B. Britt, Jr.; sisters: Tasha Middleton-Owens, Tarkesha Taylor; GTM Hurricane Family and a host of other relatives and friends. The cortege will assemble at 4701 NW 104th Lane Gainesville, FL 32653 at 10:00AM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019