Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIE BRITT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIE B. BRITT III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILLIE B. BRITT III Obituary
BRITT III, WILLIE B.
Coach Willie B. Britt III of Gainesville, Florida transitioned from this walk of life to be with our God Thursday, March 14, 2019. Celebration of life service for Coach Will will take place Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00AM from Upper Room Ministries, 3575 NE 15th Street Gainesville, FL. Rev. Karl Anderson, Pastor; Superintendent Gary Cohen Eulogist; Place of eternal rest will follow at Grasslawn Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at The Multi Purpose Facility, 1124 NE 3rd Avenue Gainesville, FL from 12:00PM-8:00PM, and Saturday at the church from 10:00AM-11:00AM. He leaves to cherish his loving memories Son: Willie B. Britt, IV; mother: Sandra Middleton-Cato (Leon); Father: Willie B. Britt, Jr.; sisters: Tasha Middleton-Owens, Tarkesha Taylor; GTM Hurricane Family and a host of other relatives and friends. The cortege will assemble at 4701 NW 104th Lane Gainesville, FL 32653 at 10:00AM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.