Willie Bass
1930 - 2020
Gilchrist county - Mr. Willie Nelson Bass, 90, a lifelong resident of Gilchrist County, Florida, peacefully passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his home, following a long illness.
Mr. Bass was born in Gilchrist County, Florida on November 17, 1930, son of the late Harmon and Maybell Bass. He worked most of his life as a plumber and pipefitter, he was a 60-year member of the Plumbers/Pipefitters Union #234, Jacksonville, FL; and also farmed. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of Union Baptist Church.
Mr. Bass was preceded in death by his siblings, O. C. Bass, G. W. Bass, M. C. Bass, W. C. Bass, Leona Durden, and Dorothy Lopez; by a son, Jackie Bass of Texas and a daughter, Joan Godwin, of Palm Harbor.
He is survived by his wife Bronice Bass; children, Edwin Bass of Trenton, Ray Bass of Crystal River, Theresa Islam, of Newberry; Angela Scott, of Trenton, Joy Meeks, of Chiefland and Johnathan Whitley, of Bell; He was blessed with twenty-five grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
His memory will live in our hearts forever as we celebrate his new life with the Lord.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 3:00 P. M., in the Chapel of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Westarea, 823 NW 143rd Street, Newberry, with Pastor Andy Cook, officiating. Interment will follow in Union Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the funeral, beginning at 2:00 P. M. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
