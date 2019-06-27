|
|
BROWN, SR., WILLIE
Mr. Willie Brown, Sr., 70, of Archer, Florida passed away on June 24, 2019.
He is survived by a devoted son, Willie Lee Brown Jr. (Libby).
Services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, 11am at Archer Church of God In Christ, 17370 S.W. 128th Pl., Archer, FL. Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery. Wake services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Carnegie Funeral Home in the Wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel from 5-7pm.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 27 to June 28, 2019