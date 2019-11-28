Home

Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
REV. WILLIE C. LOCK

REV. WILLIE C. LOCK Obituary
LOCK, REV. WILLIE C.
Rev. Willie C. Lock, 79 of Chiefland, passed away on November 21, 2019.
He is survived by a loving wife, Mary Ann Lock of Chiefland, three daughters, Sandra Dee Gandy (Esau), Cacynthia Y. Lock and Chery A. Lock and two sons, William L. Gent and Eric S. Lock.
The celebration of life for Rev. Lock will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, 11am at St. John MBC, 11030 NW 30th Ave. Chiefland, FL. Interment will follow in the Levyville, Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Friday at St. John MBC from 5-7pm.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
