EDWARDS, JR., WILLIE
Willie Edwards, Jr., age 82, of Gainesville, FL passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at North Florida Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Edwards was a 1956 Graduate of Lincoln High School where he served as the Class President. He received his RN Degree from Santa Fe Community College and was the first African American to graduate from the University of Florida's Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) Program. He was the Chief CRNA/ ARNP at Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka, FL. He was appointed by the Governor to Chairman of the Board of Nursing for the State of Florida (1993-2000) and he was also Past President of the Florida Association of Nurse Anesthetist.
He served 20+ years in the US Army achieving the rank of Master Sergeant.
He was the son of the late Willie Edwards Sr. and Agnes Gordon. He was married for 48 years to Doris Edwards of Gainesville, FL whom he leaves to cherish his memory along with his Children - Terry Edwards, Karen Edwards, William Edwards III (& Windy) of Gainesville, FL; Grandchildren - Michael Edwards Sr., Ethan Edwards (& Ashtyn), Ryan Edwards and Breean Edwards; 5 Great Grandchildren - Aaliyah Edwards, Brandon Edwards, Chanel Edwards, Jayda Edwards and Michael Edwards Jr.; (Siblings - Elois Russell, Tharon Smith and Lee Ethel Thomas preceded him in death); A beloved God-Daughter - Lisa Acosta of Gainesville, FL; In-Laws - Larry Cleveland of Atlanta, GA, James Cleveland of St. Petersburg, FL and David Cleveland of Gainesville, FL; Beloved Niece & Nephew - Kimberly Russell and Brian Russell of Upper Marlboro, MD and a host of additional Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.
The Celebration of Life for Mr. Edwards will be held 11:00AM Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Female Protective Society Temple (Gainesville, FL) with Reverend Kevin Thorpe as Eulogist. Mr. Edwards will be viewed at the funeral home on Friday from 2:00 - 7:00PM - At the Temple on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Service - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the home of Mr. & Mrs. Edwards, 1040 SE 20th Street, Gainesville, FL, at 10:00AM. Mr. Edwards will be interred at the Jacksonville National Cemetery (for Veterans).
Donations to Willie and Doris's Mission/ The Reichert House Youth Academy are encouraged. Please visit and like the Reichert House Facebook page. Mail correspondence to Reichert House, 1704 SE 2nd Ave., Gainesville, FL, 32641. Help us continue to serve 'one youth at a time' in Willie's memory.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019