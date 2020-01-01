|
|
BRINSON, WILLIE FRANK
Willie Frank Brinson, husband of Joni Bess Brinson departed this life on December 29, 2019 at the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center.
He was born in Cuthbert, Georgia, the son of Oscar & Alberta Brinson.
Frank spent most of his life in Boston, Massachusetts where he worked as an electrician.
Frank is survived by his wife, one son, five godchildren, two sisters, one brother, one great aunt, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10am at the University City Church of Christ, 4626 NW 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32605.
Burial at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL 33513.
Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
(352)376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020