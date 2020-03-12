Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Sherman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Frank "Bobby" Sherman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Frank "Bobby" Sherman Obituary
SHERMAN,
WILLIE 'BOBBY' FRANK
Willie 'Bobby' Frank Sherman, 77 of High Springs, transitioned to Glory on Friday, March 6, 2020. He is survived by his 3 children - Dwayne Sherman, Richard Snowten and Brenda Kay Sherman and he also leaves 6 grandchildren.
The Celebration of life for Mr. Sherman will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11am at High Springs Church, 23765 NW 182nd Ave., High Springs, FL. The Family will line up at the Sherman's residence, 8118 SW 170th St., Archer, Fl at 9:45am Saturday morning. Final resting place will be held in Pine Hill Cemetery, High Springs, Fl. and Viewing will be held one hour prior to services.
Services are under the
Professional Care of
Carnegie Funeral Home
(217 SE 4th Ave.)
Chiefland, Florida.
(352)493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -