SHERMAN,
WILLIE 'BOBBY' FRANK
Willie 'Bobby' Frank Sherman, 77 of High Springs, transitioned to Glory on Friday, March 6, 2020. He is survived by his 3 children - Dwayne Sherman, Richard Snowten and Brenda Kay Sherman and he also leaves 6 grandchildren.
The Celebration of life for Mr. Sherman will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11am at High Springs Church, 23765 NW 182nd Ave., High Springs, FL. The Family will line up at the Sherman's residence, 8118 SW 170th St., Archer, Fl at 9:45am Saturday morning. Final resting place will be held in Pine Hill Cemetery, High Springs, Fl. and Viewing will be held one hour prior to services.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020