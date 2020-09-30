Willie J. Mayes, Sr.

Gainesville - Mr. Willie J. Mayes, Sr. age 84 passed away September 26, 2020 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Mr. Mayes moved to Gainesville over fifty-six years ago and worked as a Logger. He was a member of New Sepulcher Church of God

Mr. Mayes is survived by his wife, Willie D. Mayes, Gainesville, FL, children, Willie J. Mayes, Jr., Wardell Mayes, Steve Snow, all of Gainesville, FL, Curtis Mayes, Eddie Richard Mayes(Sharon), Tony Jackson(Darlene), Louise Patterson, all of Bronson, FL, sisters, Jeanette Mayes, Atlanta, GA, Rochelle Mayes, Shiloh, GA, sixteen grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Mayes will be held 10:00am, Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at Highway to Heaven Church, Apostle Ed Jones, Officiant, burial will follow in Forest Meadows Memorial Park, East. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mr. Mayes will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Mayes 6502 N.E. 27th Avenue, Gainesville, at 9:15am to form the Cortege.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store