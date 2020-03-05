Home

Willie James Robinson Sr. Obituary
ROBINSON SR.,
WILLIE JAMES
Willie James Robinson, Sr., 81 of Williston, Florida. Retired heavy equipment operator. Mr. Robinson will be remembered by His devoted daughter; Tamara Hills, five grandchildren; Talashia Hills, Tavaris Hills Jr., Taniyah Hills, Willette Robinson and Laquita Robinson. three Great Grands. son in law; Tavaris Hills Sr. sister; Rosalee Webb and brother; Leroy Robinson Jr.,(Rosa). Service will be held on Saturday, March 07, 2020, 12:00 Noon at Church of God by Faith (170 NE 9th Street, Williston, Florida 32696) Viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Service of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida).
'Serving With
A Spirit of Excellence' Dwilliamsmortuary.com 352-204-2381
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
