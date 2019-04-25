|
|
WOODARD, WILLIE JAMES
Mr. Willie James Woodard of Gainesville, Florida entered into thy masters Joy Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mr. Woodard will take place Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3:00PM from Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 2905 SE 21st Avenue Gainesville, Florida Rev. Kevin Thorpe Eulogist; Evangelist Donna Scott officiating. Place of eternal rest will follow in Gods Garden. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary from 12:00PM-8:00PM, and Saturday at the church from 2:00PM-3:00PM. The cortege will assemble at the church at 2:15PM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019