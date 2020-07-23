STRAWDER SR.,

WILLIE LEE

Brother Willie Lee Strawder Sr. died on July 8, 2020. He was born to the late Mr. Cleavland and mother Mattie Strawder on October 20,1937 in Bland Florida. He was a farmer.

Leaves to cherish his memories children: Cassandra Strawder, Debra Strawder Warren, Willette Strawder Dixon (Vince Dixon Sr.) Yvette Strawder, Alexas Strawder, Willie Strawder Jr. (Kristian); Siblings, Annie Pearl Strawder, Easter Simmons (Shellie) sister in law, Novella Strawder 20 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren 1 great great grandchild. Special cousin Gus Washington and a host of nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Saturday, July 25,2020 at Pine Grove Baptist Church 4200 NW 39th Ave Gainesville FL 32606. Reverend Dean Slocumb is pastor, Elder Raymond Washington, Eulogist, Elder Jeremiah Lee, Committal. Public Viewing on Saturday at 11:00am until the hour of service. The cortege will form at the home of Charles and Altonese Jamison 1145 NE 20th PL Gainesville, FL 32609 at 11:15 AM.

Please wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

