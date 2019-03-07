|
|
YARBER, WILLIE LEE
Archer, Florida - Mr. Willie Lee Yarber, age 82 of Archer, passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at E.T. York Haven Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be held 11:00am Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Saint Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, Archer, FL. Burial will be immediately after service at Shiloh Baptist Cemetery. Repast will be held at Ura and Salena L. Robinson residence. Visitation will take place Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Booker T. Hunt Funeral Home in Newberry, FL. and Saturday 10:00am prior to service. Eulogy, Reverend. Willie E. Caison, Sr., Pastor. The family will line up at 10:15am at the home of Ura and Salena Robinson, 16110 SW 175th Avenue, Archer, FL 32618. Arrangements entrusted to Booker T. Hunt Funeral Home, 24340 W Newberry Rd, Newberry, FL 32669.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019