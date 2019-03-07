Home

POWERED BY

Services
Booker T Hunt Funeral Home
24340 Newberry Ln
Newberry, FL 32669
(352) 472-3244
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIE YARBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIE LEE YARBER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILLIE LEE YARBER Obituary
YARBER, WILLIE LEE
Archer, Florida - Mr. Willie Lee Yarber, age 82 of Archer, passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at E.T. York Haven Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be held 11:00am Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Saint Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, Archer, FL. Burial will be immediately after service at Shiloh Baptist Cemetery. Repast will be held at Ura and Salena L. Robinson residence. Visitation will take place Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Booker T. Hunt Funeral Home in Newberry, FL. and Saturday 10:00am prior to service. Eulogy, Reverend. Willie E. Caison, Sr., Pastor. The family will line up at 10:15am at the home of Ura and Salena Robinson, 16110 SW 175th Avenue, Archer, FL 32618. Arrangements entrusted to Booker T. Hunt Funeral Home, 24340 W Newberry Rd, Newberry, FL 32669.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now