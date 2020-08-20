1/1
WILLIE LEWIS BROWN Sr.
BROWN SR., WILLIE LEWIS
(1943-2020)
Willie Lewis Brown, 76, of Bronson, FL., heard the bass sound of his guitar on August 12, 2020 surrounded by family. Willie Brown was a Deacon at Elohim Tabernacle of Praise in Bronson, FL. for many years, and was affectionately known to many churches as 'The Man with The Guitar' in which he took pride and joy in playing. He leaves the Treble of his bass guitar to sound in the hearts of his loving children, Linda Brown, Lashanna Stewart, Willie Brown Jr., and Joseph Brown, 23 grandchildren and 26 great-grands. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 @ 12:00pm at The Jim Milton Cemetery. The Viewing will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 between the hours of 2:00pm - 6:00pm. at D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC In the Clarence III Viewing Room (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, FL.),
Services are under Professional Care of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC. Serving With A Spirit of Excellence
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
(352) 204-2381

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
