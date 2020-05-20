MONTS, WILLIE MAEWillie Mae Monts, age 83 of Gainesville, FL passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Plaza Health and Rehabilitation. She was born April 3, 1937 in Orange Springs, FL to Jesse and Ethel Mae Hunter Davis.Willie Mae was of the Baptist faith and she loved antiques and was an antique dealer.She is survived by eight children, Selma Boyd of Hawthorne, Thelma Hart Wilson (Robert), Sylvia Clark, Sarah Jean Clark, Barbara Clark Porter, Susan Welch (Richard), Terry Brown (Steve), Charles Monts all of Gainesville; one brother, Johnny Lee Smith, 22 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren and a special longtime friend, Willie Mae Barnes.Preceded in death by her daughter, Willie Mae Hart.A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the home of her daughter, Thelma Wilson. Please visit her memorial page atwww.williamsthomasFOR FURTHER INFORMATIONWILLIAMS-THOMASDOWNTOWN352-376-7556