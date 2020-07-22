1/
WILLIE MAE PEAKE
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PEAKE, WILLIE MAE
Willie Mae Peake, of Gainesville Florida passed away on Saturday, July 18th, 2020. Born to Fred and Nettie Whaley on a warm summer day in Wellborn, Florida on May 16th, 1943.
Willie Mae spent her years in North Central Florida sticking close to her southern roots. Her early years were filled with a lively home she shared with nine siblings. The Whaleys were hard working and enjoyed a simple life. Willie Mae lovingly saw to the care of her younger siblings as was commonplace. As she grew into her teen years, she held a position at a local restaurant. She married in her twenties and from that union was blessed with two precious children. She married again much later in life to Leo Peake. She enjoyed a loving and devoted marriage until his passing in 2004.
Willie Mae is preceded in Death by her Brothers Fred Jr, Sid and Lim; sisters Florence and Dorothy. She is survived by her sisters: Elizabeth, Corine and Mildred (Robert); her son Mark D'Amato, and his son with Susan, Ryan D'Amato; daughters Mary (Robin) D'Amato, and God-Gifted Daughter Julie Smith.
She was further blessed with six handsome grandsons: Ryan '25', DJ '26', Nathan '17', Landon '14', Nicolas '12', Jase '4'. Light shown into her heart by her four beautiful granddaughters: Tiffany '39', Bridgett '37', Annie '16', Abbie '10'.
Willie Mae was a beloved daughter, sister, mother and Aunt to an abundance of nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00p.m. Friday, July 24, 2018 at the Milam Funeral Home Chapel in Newberry. The family will receive friends preceding the funeral service from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Macedonia Cemetery, Live Oak Florida. For those who wish, contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to ET York Care Center for Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th, Blvd, Gainesville, Florida 32606. Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, 22405 W Newberry RD, Newberry, FL 32669. 352-472-5361
www.milamfh.com

Milam FH is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Willie Mae's Funeral

Time: Jul 24, 2020 02:00 PM
Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/75039258823?pwd=aVJRMVY5UVk3cEZhRXptVVFseVdrZz09

Meeting ID: 750 3925 8823

Passcode: 419175

One tap mobile
+16465588656,,75039258823#,,,,,,0#,,419175#
US (New York)

Dial by your location
+1 346 248 7799
US (Houston)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation
22405 West Newberry Road
Newberry, FL 32669
(800) 433-5361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved