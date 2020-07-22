PEAKE, WILLIE MAEWillie Mae Peake, of Gainesville Florida passed away on Saturday, July 18th, 2020. Born to Fred and Nettie Whaley on a warm summer day in Wellborn, Florida on May 16th, 1943.Willie Mae spent her years in North Central Florida sticking close to her southern roots. Her early years were filled with a lively home she shared with nine siblings. The Whaleys were hard working and enjoyed a simple life. Willie Mae lovingly saw to the care of her younger siblings as was commonplace. As she grew into her teen years, she held a position at a local restaurant. She married in her twenties and from that union was blessed with two precious children. She married again much later in life to Leo Peake. She enjoyed a loving and devoted marriage until his passing in 2004.Willie Mae is preceded in Death by her Brothers Fred Jr, Sid and Lim; sisters Florence and Dorothy. She is survived by her sisters: Elizabeth, Corine and Mildred (Robert); her son Mark D'Amato, and his son with Susan, Ryan D'Amato; daughters Mary (Robin) D'Amato, and God-Gifted Daughter Julie Smith.She was further blessed with six handsome grandsons: Ryan '25', DJ '26', Nathan '17', Landon '14', Nicolas '12', Jase '4'. Light shown into her heart by her four beautiful granddaughters: Tiffany '39', Bridgett '37', Annie '16', Abbie '10'.Willie Mae was a beloved daughter, sister, mother and Aunt to an abundance of nieces and nephews.Funeral Services will be held at 2:00p.m. Friday, July 24, 2018 at the Milam Funeral Home Chapel in Newberry. The family will receive friends preceding the funeral service from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Macedonia Cemetery, Live Oak Florida. For those who wish, contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to ET York Care Center for Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th, Blvd, Gainesville, Florida 32606. Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, 22405 W Newberry RD, Newberry, FL 32669. 352-472-5361Milam FH is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.Topic: Willie Mae's FuneralTime: Jul 24, 2020 02:00 PMEastern Time (US and Canada)Join Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 750 3925 8823Passcode: 419175One tap mobile+16465588656,,75039258823#,,,,,,0#,,419175#US (New York)Dial by your location+1 346 248 7799US (Houston)