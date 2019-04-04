Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIE WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIE MAE WILLIAMS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILLIE MAE WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS, WILLIE MAE
Mrs. Willie Mae Williams, a 67, native of Williston, Florida transitioned from this earthly home to her heavenly home on March 28, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted daughter, Atosha Logan (Shawn) and four grandchildren.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 1pm at Unity Temple International Fellowship Inc., 2351 Northeast 200th Ave. Williston, FL. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now