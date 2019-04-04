|
|
WILLIAMS, WILLIE MAE
Mrs. Willie Mae Williams, a 67, native of Williston, Florida transitioned from this earthly home to her heavenly home on March 28, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted daughter, Atosha Logan (Shawn) and four grandchildren.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 1pm at Unity Temple International Fellowship Inc., 2351 Northeast 200th Ave. Williston, FL. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019