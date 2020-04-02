|
|
MONROE,
WILLIE OSTEEN, 93
Willie Monroe affectionately known as 'Tuie' was born to the late Walter Monroe and the late Daisy Wilson Monroe on May 23, 1926. He was the 11th of the following thirteen siblings: Hattie, Nettie, Aldophus, Felix, Freddie, Jessine, Forgettie, Eugene, Daisy, Rutherford, Willie, Cassie and Dornell. He attended public school in Putnam County. He was baptized at an early age at Gilgal Missionary Baptist Church and was later transitioned as a member of the Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church. Tuie was a veteran of the United States Army. He served during the Korean War and separated from the Armed Services of the United States in 1956. Tuie was married to Geraldine Monroe for 65 years and together they raised seven children, 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He also helped to raise several of his nieces and nephews.
During his employment, Tuie worked as a clay mine loader at Crossley mines and the Edgar Plastic Kaolin mines in Putnam County and later as a feed mill operator at Oak Crest Enterprise in Hawthorne. He will be remembered as 'MacGyver' and was often called on to work on home pumps. In addition, he was known as 'Mr. Gardener/Pig Man'. His vegetable gardens and fruit trees were open to all.
His favorite pastimes were playing cards, checkers and dominos. He and his team played dominos just three days before he died. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening, raising pigs, and fixing anything that broke from lawnmowers to vehicles. He enjoyed his daily routine of watching television that included his favorite cowboy shows and game shows such as The Price is Right and Family Feud. Tuie was a loving, giving, caring, kindhearted and meek husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.
Missing him dearly will be: wife: Geraldine Cue Monroe; sons: James C. Monroe, Carleton and Thomas O. (Elwanda) Monroe, Ocala; daughters: Billie J. Monroe, Carleton; Marilyn K. Gallington, Ft. Lauderdale, Berdenia A. Monroe, Willa L. Monroe, Tyann M. (Gregory) Haile, all of Carleton; thirteen Grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren who he adored; one sister: Cassie (James) Taplis; one brother-in-law: Marion (Merian) Cue; Special nephews: David (Elizabeth) Fisher and Allen (Donna) Starke Godchildren: Willie (Cheryl) White and Charmika James; The Domino Boys and other relatives and friends.
Viewing for Mr. Monroe will be Thursday, April 2, 2020, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, 146 South County Road 21, Hawthorne, FL. Burial will be Private.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020