DONALDSON,
WILLIE PEARL
(1950-2019)
Willie Pearl Donaldson, 68, of Gainesville, Florida passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 peacefully at her residence. Ms. Donaldson was a loyal and faithful member of The South East 10th Ave. Church of Christ under the leadership of Brother Adrian Harper Jr. Ms. Willie Pearl Donaldson leaves to cherish her memories to her son, Wesley Robinson, grand-daughter Ava Robinson, sister Verda Rheaume and brother Leroy Donaldson. Service of Love will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 11030 NW 30 Ave. Chiefland, Florida 32626. The Viewing will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 Tenth Ave. Church of Christ (1034 SE 10th Ave. Gainesville, Florida) from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Services are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC, 6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608. Floral arrangements will be accepted at the Mortuary on Friday, August 16, 2019 between the hours of 10 a.m. -5 p.m.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019