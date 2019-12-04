|
ANGE, WILLIE RAY
Newberry, FL - Willie Ray Ange, 80, passed away December 1, 2019 at Effingham Hospital in Springfield, GA.
The North Carolina native served in the U.S. Army and retired from Pratt and Lambert Coatings Co. He was the owner of Well Built Fence Co. in Newberry, FL, an avid Florida Gators fan, and enjoyed the great outdoors.
He is survived by his son, Mike Ange of Rincon, GA; longtime companion and love, Judy Stokes; her daughters, Angela, Tammy, and Kim; their grandchildren, Bella, Devin, Candice, Zachary, Ryan, and Cara; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Effingham Memorial Gardens, 880 Hwy. 119 S., Springfield, GA 31329.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be given to s,
www.wounded
warriorproject.com
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, 912-754-6421.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019