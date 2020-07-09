1/
WILLIE ROSS Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSS JR., WILLIE
Mr. Willie Ross Jr., 66 of Williston, Florida passed away on July 5, 2020.
Mr. Ross is survived by a loving wife, Zsa Zsa Brown Ross, of Williston, Florida; 3 Children, Daria Ross Of Inverness, Damecia Ross and Dietrich Ross both of Orlando. 4 Step Kids, Tyronza Woodard, Lethasa Woodard, Valencia Woodard and LaDraper James all of Williston. Mother, Dora Mae Ross.
The celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, 11am at Calvary Chapel Inverness, 960 South US Hwy 41 Inverness, Fl. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Calvary Chapel Inverness
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved