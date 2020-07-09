ROSS JR., WILLIE
Mr. Willie Ross Jr., 66 of Williston, Florida passed away on July 5, 2020.
Mr. Ross is survived by a loving wife, Zsa Zsa Brown Ross, of Williston, Florida; 3 Children, Daria Ross Of Inverness, Damecia Ross and Dietrich Ross both of Orlando. 4 Step Kids, Tyronza Woodard, Lethasa Woodard, Valencia Woodard and LaDraper James all of Williston. Mother, Dora Mae Ross.
The celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, 11am at Calvary Chapel Inverness, 960 South US Hwy 41 Inverness, Fl. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
