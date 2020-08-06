WICKS, JR., WILLIE

Mr. Willie Wicks, Jr. age 67 passed away July 28th, 2020 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida following a brief illness. Mr. Wicks was a graduate of Gainesville High School class of 1971. He was employed with the University of Florida as a Grounds Keeper. Mr. Wicks was preceded in death by his mother, Jewel Wicks, and father, Willie Wicks, Sr., brother, Ernest Wicks, J.D. Wicks, and sisters, Jaida Wicks, and Geraldine Wicks.

He is survived by his siblings, Clarence Wicks (Diana), Jimmy Wicks, Ronnie Wicks (Carrie), Christine Dorsey (William), Madine Cobb (Isom), Bertha Wicks, all of Gainesville, FL.

Graveside Services for Mr. Wicks will be held 11:00am, Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at Newnansville, Cemetery, Rev. Carlos Williams, Eulogist; burial will follow immediately after the service. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mr. Wicks will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 7th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm and on Saturday at Graveside from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet graveside at 10:30am.

We are still observing the mandated order of face coverings and social distancing therefore social distancing measures will be enforced inside and outside the Funeral Home and Graveside.

