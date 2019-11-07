|
FINNEY SR., WILLIIAM
GARLAND 'BILL'
Williiam Garland 'Bill' Finney Sr., age 90, went to be with the lord on October 29, 2019 at his residence in Palatka, Florida. He was born December 20, 1928 in Spotsylvania, Virginia to the late Garland and Doris Finney, and was of the Baptist faith. He retired from a long career with the United States Postal Service after serving in the United States Army. He loved baseball which he spent his younger years playing, and his favorite team was the Florida Gators. He was a baseball season pass holder and booster member for many years during his 30 year residence in Gainesville, Florida. He was a loving family man who was loved by all who encountered him. He married the love of his life, Mary Eleanor, in 1953 and they were married for 40 years before she preceded him in death. They had two children together Sandy and Bill Jr. Bill Sr. was preceded in death by his wife Mary, daughter Sandy, son Bill Jr., and brother James. He is survived by his sister Elizabeth; son in law Robert; daughter in law Barbara; five granddaughters: Shay, Beth (Josh), Katisha, Jennifer (Brian), Ashley (Josh); 10 great grandkids; and one great-great granddaughter. Services for Bill will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 with a visitation from 12-1 PM with a service at 1 PM at The Chapel in the Meadows 4100 NW 39th AVE, Gainesville, FL 32606. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019