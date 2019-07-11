Home

WHITE, JR., WILMER
'WINK'
Wilmer White, Jr., age 64, Truck Driver, 1973 Graduate of Santa Fe High School, peacefully left this earthly scene on June 30, 2019, at Haven Hospice (of Gainesville, FL).
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 11:00AM Saturday, July 13, 2019, at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church (Lacrosse, FL) with the Pastor, Reverend Gilford Carter, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Saint Matthews Cemetery (Alachua, FL). Mr. White will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday (2:00-7:00PM) - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his mother, Mamie L. Collins, 13208 NW 157th Ave, Alachua, FL at 10:00AM.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother - Mamie L. Collins of Alachua, FL; (father - Wilmer White, Sr. preceded him in death); daughter - Athesia White Brooks (& Duane) of New Port Richey, FL; son - Wilmer White, III of Jacksonville, FL; 4 grandchildren; 7 great grands; sisters - Juanita Lewis (& Calvin) of Gainesville, FL and Theodora Mitchell of Alachua, FL; brothers - Edward White and Jimmie Collins (& Gloria) of Gainesville, FL (Leon James and Alvin James preceded him in death); an aunt; nieces & nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 11 to July 12, 2019
