Yauncey D. Johnson

Yauncey D. Johnson Obituary
JOHNSON,
YAUNCEY DEONDRA, 24
Yauncey D. Johnson transitioned from this life March 18, 2019. He was born January 16, 1995 in Gainesville, Fl. Mr. Johnson attended Buchholz High School and worked as a golf attendant in Haile Plantation, Gainesville, FL. Survived by his mother, Sylvia White, Gainesville, Fl; father, Steven Johnson; step father, Alfred (Stacey) Cason Jr, Melrose, FL; children, Yalai'a Dior Johnson, Yauncey Deondra Johnson Jr., and Audrey J'adore Johnson; grandparents, Mary (Nate) Pinkney, and Erskin (Vergelee) White; great-grandmother, Hettie F. Ross; siblings, Yasmine White, Yahtel Cason, Farrah Johnson, Kierra Offord, Tajea Johnson, Tyheid Johnson, Natieya Johnson, Amara Johnson, Desstin Johnson, Zaafya Johnson, Stefan Lattimore, Alfred Cason III, Altawin Cason, Altaony (Stephanie) Cason, Alexander Powell, Akan Cason, Freddie Slater, Alicia Cason, Felton Blake and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 pm Saturday, March 30, 2019 at New Hope United Methodist Church, Hawthorne, Fl, Rev. Eugene Herring pastor. Elder Marcus Pinkney Eulogist. Burial will be in Boardman Cemetery. Visitation on Friday 4 pm- 7 pm and Saturday 30 mins prior to service. No viewing after eulogy. The cortege will from 1:30 at his grandmothers, Mary L. Pinkney residence.
PINKNEY- SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
