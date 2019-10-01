|
BRUMBAUGH,
YOLANDE COULTER
Yolande Coulter Brumbaugh of Gainesville passed away September 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Clifford L. Brumbaugh. She is survived by daughters Ruth Brumbaugh, Sara Brumbaugh Henneberger (Thom) and son Wade Brumbaugh.
She was born on February 26, 1931 in East St. Louis, Illinois. When she was six years old, the family moved to Chicago. After two years, they moved back to East St. Louis for a number of years, then to Schenectady, Syracuse, Decatur (Illinois) and then Toledo, where she attended high school.
After that, it was college at the University of Kentucky, where she became a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority and studied journalism. After she graduated, she married Clifford Brumbaugh, a Kappa Sigma, whom she met at UK.
They lived in Owensboro, Kentucky for 23 years where she was a substitute teacher for a while, a Girl Scout leader, and a member of the Junior Women's Club, and Owensboro Country Club, where she enjoyed tennis and golf. Her study of journalism led to her sharing the value of reading and writing with her students and her children.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Owensboro and in Gainesville. In 1975 the family moved to Gainesville where they joined the Turkey Creek Country Club, and later the Gainesville Country Club where she enjoyed tennis, golf and bridge.
There will be a gathering in her remembrance at 3:30 PM on Thursday, October 3 at the chapel of the North Florida Retirement Village, Lake House Commons, 8000 NW 27th Blvd, Gainesville. In lieu of flowers, it would be appreciated if you would consider a donation to the Alachua County Humane Society. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601, (352) 376-5361.
