Archer Funeral Home
55 N Lake Ave
Lake Butler, FL 32054
386-496-2008
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Archer Funeral Home
55 N Lake Ave
Lake Butler, FL 32054
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Dedan Cemetery
Brooker, FL
View Map
More Obituaries for ZONA GAINEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ZONA SUE GAINEY


1949 - 2019
ZONA SUE GAINEY Obituary
GAINEY, ZONA SUE
Mrs. Zona Sue Gainey, age 69, of Brooker, Florida passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019. She was born on December 27, 1949, to the late JV Edwards and Zona Douglas Edwards. Mrs. Gainey was raised in Brooker and spent the majority of her life on a cattle ranch there. She enjoyed reading, sewing, crafting and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Gainey is preceded in death by her parents, JV and Zona Edwards; her siblings, Louise (Tommy) Pinkston, Freddie Edwards and Ann Edwards.
She leaves behind her husband of 50 years, Hezekiah P. Gainey; daughter, Stephanie (Robyn) Gainey; son, Mitchel (Theresa) Gainey all of Brooker; 4 grandchildren, Tyler Gainey, Taylor Gainey, Kristen Balkin-Gainey and Zeke Balkin-Gainey and a sister, Sally (Ron) Thomas.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 1st at 10am at Dedan Cemetery, Brooker, Florida. The family will have a visitation on Wednesday, July 31st from 6pm - 8pm at Archer Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the care of Archer Funeral Home of Lake Butler. 386-496-2008
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 30 to July 31, 2019
