Bonnie Sue Franklin Smith

Died November 13, 2020

Bonnie Sue Franklin Smith, 86, of Mount Airy, died on Friday, November 13th. Funeral Services were held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, November 15th at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel. Interment was held at the Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family received friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Sunday, November 15th at the funeral home prior to the service. Arrangements by

the Whitfield Funeral Homes & North Chapel, Demorest.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store