1/
Bonnie Sue Franklin Smith
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Sue Franklin Smith
Died November 13, 2020
Bonnie Sue Franklin Smith, 86, of Mount Airy, died on Friday, November 13th. Funeral Services were held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, November 15th at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel. Interment was held at the Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family received friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Sunday, November 15th at the funeral home prior to the service. Arrangements by
the Whitfield Funeral Homes & North Chapel, Demorest.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel - Demorest
245 Hwy. 441 South 245 Central Avenue
Demorest, GA 30535
(706) 778-1700
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved