Brenda Ann Hollan Bell

Died November 11, 2020

Brenda Ann Hollan Bell, 71, of Cornelia, Georgia died on Wednesday, November 11th. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 18th at the Hillside Memorial Chapel. Brenda's wishes were to be cremated following the service and an inurnment will be held later at Indian Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour on Wednesday, November 18th. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.

