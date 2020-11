Christopher Michael Jackson

Died November 9th, 2020

Christopher Michael Jackson, 57, of Cumming, died on Monday, November 9th. A celebration of life service will take place on Saturday, November 21st at Dahlonega Funeral Home at 12:00pm. Mr. Jackson will be interred in Dahlonega Memorial Park Cemetery prior to the celebration of life service. The graveside service will be family only. Arrangements by Dahlonega Funeral Home, Dahlonega.

