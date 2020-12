Or Copy this URL to Share

Early Mae Lyles

Early Mae Lyles Graveside Celebration of Life Services will be held Saturday, December 5th at 12 noon at Calvary Memorial Gardens, Gainesville. Visitation was Friday, December 4th 1:00-7:00PM at Young's Funeral Home, Gainesville. Family and friends will assemble at 11:45AM at the cemetery. Arrangements by Young's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

